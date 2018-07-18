Lundin Mining (LUN) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$7.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.35 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.35.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining opened at C$7.52 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.62 and a 52 week high of C$10.22.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$594.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.75 million. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.