Linda (LINDA) Hits Market Cap of $15.50 Million

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Linda has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Nanex, BitFlip and CoinExchange. Linda has a total market cap of $15.50 million and $212,162.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004907 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00366244 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000376 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About Linda

Linda (LINDA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 9,042,082,114 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, BitFlip and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

