Lightning Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $869,937.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $869,937.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $11.47 or 0.00153944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.01225480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004829 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006422 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007671 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016873 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

