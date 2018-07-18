Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.16

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 20123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $14.10 price target on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $135,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $31,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 993,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,450 shares of company stock valued at $298,234. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

