LIFE (LIFE) Market Capitalization Hits $13.21 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. LIFE has a total market cap of $13.21 million and $41,822.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00527636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00183762 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025791 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001140 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,842,166,923 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

