Liberty Property Trust (LPT) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Liberty Property Trust makes up about 5.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $24,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPT traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

In other news, Director Frederick F. Buchholz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

