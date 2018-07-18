Leo Quinn Buys 52 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn purchased 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($199.60).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

On Friday, June 29th, Leo Quinn sold 336,646 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.72), for a total value of £945,975.26 ($1,252,118.15).

On Thursday, June 14th, Leo Quinn purchased 50 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($197.88).

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 291 ($3.85) on Wednesday. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 252.50 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.70 ($4.13).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.10) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342 ($4.53).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.