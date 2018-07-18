Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Gap Up to $177.24

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.44, but opened at $177.24. Lam Research shares last traded at $181.32, with a volume of 3294760 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lam Research to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 6,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.65, for a total value of $1,202,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,330 shares of company stock worth $7,272,796 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $377,895,000. Swedbank bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,018,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,678,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 80.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,158,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,335,000 after acquiring an additional 516,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.