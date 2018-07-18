Lakeland Financial (LKFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial opened at $48.37 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Deardorff sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $262,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,282 shares of company stock worth $837,872. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.