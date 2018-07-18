Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan H. Fishman purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 100,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,167.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,970. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,171.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,382 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,685,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,223,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 267,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $21,314,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 234,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,115. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 101.06, a quick ratio of 101.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.59%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

