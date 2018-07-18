Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.32

News coverage about Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kite Realty Group Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2810498556156 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust traded down $0.11, hitting $16.54, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 62.25%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers.

