Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Invests $504,000 in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 53,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.03 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 26.91%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $1,128,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley J. Ringwald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $62,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,705 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

