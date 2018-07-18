Kingfisher plc (KGF) Insider Karen Witts Buys 49 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Karen Witts acquired 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($199.11).

Karen Witts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Karen Witts acquired 48 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($197.59).

On Monday, May 21st, Karen Witts acquired 50 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($197.22).

On Wednesday, April 18th, Karen Witts acquired 49 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147.98 ($195.87).

LON KGF opened at GBX 309.20 ($4.09) on Wednesday. Kingfisher plc has a twelve month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.89).

KGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.63) to GBX 410 ($5.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 325 ($4.30) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 343.18 ($4.54).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

