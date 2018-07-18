Kingfisher plc (KGF) Insider Karen Witts Buys 49 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Karen Witts acquired 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($199.11).
Karen Witts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 15th, Karen Witts acquired 48 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($197.59).
- On Monday, May 21st, Karen Witts acquired 50 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($197.22).
- On Wednesday, April 18th, Karen Witts acquired 49 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147.98 ($195.87).
LON KGF opened at GBX 309.20 ($4.09) on Wednesday. Kingfisher plc has a twelve month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.89).
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.
