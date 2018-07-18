Kinder Morgan Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.61 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.69 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $144,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.