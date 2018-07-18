KeyCorp (KEY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of KeyCorp opened at $20.06 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.03%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,010.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 292,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

