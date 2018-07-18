KeyCorp Boosts Roku (ROKU) Price Target to $54.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roku from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Roku has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -22.94.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $10,870,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,606. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Roku by 2,481.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 45,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

