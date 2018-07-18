Key Technology (KTEC) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Key Technology (NASDAQ:KTEC) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Key Technology earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2024711468423 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Key Technology remained flat at $$26.74 during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Key Technology has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Key Technology Company Profile

Key Technology, Inc is a supplier of process automation solutions to the food processing industry and other industries, such as tobacco and pharmaceuticals. The Company designs, manufactures, sells and services automation equipment that processes product streams of discrete pieces. These systems integrate electro-optical automated inspection and digital sorting systems with other processing systems that include specialized conveying and preparation equipment.

