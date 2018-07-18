Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $103.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.10%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup.

