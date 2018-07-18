Julie Brown Purchases 8,543 Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown purchased 8,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.82) per share, with a total value of £179,573.86 ($237,688.76).
Shares of Burberry Group opened at GBX 2,139 ($28.31) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,024 ($26.79).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a GBX 30.30 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.