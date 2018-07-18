Julie Brown Purchases 8,543 Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown purchased 8,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.82) per share, with a total value of £179,573.86 ($237,688.76).

Shares of Burberry Group opened at GBX 2,139 ($28.31) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,024 ($26.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a GBX 30.30 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.15) to GBX 2,150 ($28.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.52) to GBX 1,900 ($25.15) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.77) to GBX 1,710 ($22.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.80) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,725 ($22.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,802.33 ($23.86).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

