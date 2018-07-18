Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY18 guidance to $8.07-8.17 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $129.11 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $334.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $161.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

