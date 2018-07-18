Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Stake Lessened by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.2% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

JCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. 52,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $44.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

