JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (JW.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (NYSE:JW.A) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $63.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JW.A. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock traded down $0.65, reaching $67.60, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 236,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,192. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.95 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. research analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

