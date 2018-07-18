JMP Group LLC (JMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of JMP Group in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Get JMP Group alerts:

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,981.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,981.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,925 shares of company stock worth $186,471 in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JMP Group stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,483 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.57% of JMP Group worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMP Group traded up $0.01, reaching $5.34, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 9,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.