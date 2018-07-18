Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teladoc Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TDOC)

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Dodge forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teladoc from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $68.30 on Monday. Teladoc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Teladoc news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $3,037,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,336.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,223,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,128,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,531 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,158 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teladoc by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,971,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,252,000 after buying an additional 342,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teladoc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,559,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Teladoc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,938,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,101,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Teladoc by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,567,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,184,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,465,000.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

