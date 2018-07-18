Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sky Plc’s FY2018 Earnings (SKYAY)

Sky Plc (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SKY in a research note issued on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis forecasts that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SKY’s FY2019 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKYAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SKY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of SKY in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SKY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of SKY opened at $79.86 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . SKY has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

