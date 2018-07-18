Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets opened at $104.88 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,590.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $64,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 55.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 793,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 284,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,406.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,791,000 after acquiring an additional 241,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 125,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.