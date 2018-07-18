Jay Bhattacherjee Purchases 492,341 Shares of Aminex plc (AEX) Stock

Aminex plc (LON:AEX) insider Jay Bhattacherjee bought 492,341 shares of Aminex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,846.82 ($13,033.51).

Shares of Aminex opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Aminex plc has a one year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

