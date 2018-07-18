Jay Bhattacherjee Purchases 492,341 Shares of Aminex plc (AEX) Stock

Aminex plc (LON:AEX) insider Jay Bhattacherjee bought 492,341 shares of Aminex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,846.82 ($13,033.51).
Shares of Aminex opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Aminex plc has a one year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08).
About Aminex
Featured Article: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.