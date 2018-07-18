Jackson Financial Management Has $1.34 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

Jackson Financial Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.2% of Jackson Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jackson Financial Management owned 2.80% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF traded down $1.02, hitting $80.68, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $83.37.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.