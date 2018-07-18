Jackpotjoy (JPJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $994.00

Shares of Jackpotjoy PLC (LON:JPJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 994 ($13.16) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.97), with a volume of 124304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 987 ($13.06).

A number of analysts recently commented on JPJ shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,105 ($14.63) target price on shares of Jackpotjoy in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.22) target price on shares of Jackpotjoy in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,083.33 ($14.34).

About Jackpotjoy

Jackpotjoy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

