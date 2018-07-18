iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Holdings Lifted by Jackson Financial Management

Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Jackson Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Financial Management owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,835,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.24. 162,312 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.4343 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.