iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) Stake Lowered by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index makes up 7.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 375,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $282.47 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a fifty-two week low of $243.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $1.2812 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

