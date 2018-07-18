iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 2nd Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index accounts for 23.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $48,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Carleon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $282.47 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a one year low of $243.45 and a one year high of $288.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.2812 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

