iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Holdings Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,526,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,061,000 after acquiring an additional 266,358 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,490,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 255,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 190,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF traded down $0.06, reaching $98.62, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,742. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.47 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.8022 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

