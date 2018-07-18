iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,017,499 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 70,208,077 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,667,916 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond opened at $85.58 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $89.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3811 per share. This represents a $4.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 413.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the 4th quarter worth about $6,789,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the 4th quarter worth about $11,780,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

