iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,017,499 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 70,208,077 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,667,916 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond opened at $85.58 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $89.04.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3811 per share. This represents a $4.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
