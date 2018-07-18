Investors Sell Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) on Strength (IVE)

Traders sold shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $19.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $255.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $235.99 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF had the highest net out-flow for the day. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $113.00

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 134,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

