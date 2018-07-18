Investors Sell Shares of 3M (MMM) on Strength (MMM)

Traders sold shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $58.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $120.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.82 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, 3M had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. 3M traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $202.20

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $284.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

