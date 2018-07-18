Investors Sell Shares of 3M (MMM) on Strength (MMM)

Traders sold shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $58.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $120.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.82 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, 3M had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. 3M traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $202.20
MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $284.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
