Investors Sell NRG Energy (NRG) on Strength (NRG)

Traders sold shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $18.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $34.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.44 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NRG Energy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NRG Energy traded up $0.58 for the day and closed at $32.15

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.73. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NRG Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

