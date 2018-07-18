Investors Sell Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Investors sold shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading on Monday. $513.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $551.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.52 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Broadcom had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $0.79 for the day and closed at $203.25

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.95%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $5,236,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,604 shares of company stock worth $25,936,192 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $135,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $224,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

