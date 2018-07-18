Investors Buy Union Pacific (UNP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) on weakness during trading on Monday. $258.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $142.35 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Union Pacific had the highest net in-flow for the day. Union Pacific traded down ($1.05) for the day and closed at $138.89

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 50.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

