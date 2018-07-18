Investors Buy Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $98.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.59 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded down ($0.49) for the day and closed at $42.41

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

