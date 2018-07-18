Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 545% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

NYSE FCN opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $497.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.68 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,004,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

