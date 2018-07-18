Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 545% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.
NYSE FCN opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.10.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $497.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.68 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
