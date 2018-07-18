IntriCon (IIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.05

Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 3125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

IIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.14 million, a PE ratio of 163.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.18.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. IntriCon had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.55 million. equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth $166,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IntriCon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth $386,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

