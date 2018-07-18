Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Shares Gap Down to $22.28

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $22.28. Interpublic Group of Companies shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 244271 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $201,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $810,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,167.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after buying an additional 948,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 541.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

