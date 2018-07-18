Internet Node Token Market Capitalization Achieves $30.74 Million (INT)

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Internet Node Token has a total market cap of $30.74 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Node Token token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004131 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00527272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00183562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025805 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001139 BTC.

About Internet Node Token

Internet Node Token’s genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,934,000 tokens. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Node Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Node Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

