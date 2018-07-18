Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Interactive Brokers’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. However, estimates have been going down lately ahead of the company's second-quarter 2018 results. High dependence on IBG remains a concern because if IBG LLC fails to provide sufficient funds to pay taxes or for any other purpose, the company’s financial condition may suffer. Nonetheless, the company continues with its plans of streamlining operations and focusing on strengthening the Electronic Brokerage segment, which, along with the other restructuring efforts will aid profitability.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBKR. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Interactive Brokers Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group opened at $64.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

