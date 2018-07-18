Intelsat (I) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 3,893,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,882,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of analysts have commented on I shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.47 million. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intelsat by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 109,447 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Intelsat by 3.3% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,598,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intelsat by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intelsat by 130.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 185,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

