Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Trading Down 9.9%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares dropped 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 1,333,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,052,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 278.64%. equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Leonard sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $167,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $555,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

