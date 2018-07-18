Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela Sells 6,686 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 19th, Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $186,940.56.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $167,417.44.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,766. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 3.20.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 521.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 112.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

