Intec Pharma (NTEC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intec Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5819401872687 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTEC. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 33,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,081. The company has a market cap of $150.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.26. Intec Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). equities research analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.