Insider Selling: Teladoc Inc (TDOC) President Sells 91,072 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $5,996,180.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 833,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,625. Teladoc Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Teladoc alerts:

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Teladoc Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc in the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 613,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82,783 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc in the second quarter worth $37,772,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 48.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 34,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc in the second quarter worth $2,612,000.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on Teladoc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Craig Hallum set a $39.00 target price on Teladoc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.